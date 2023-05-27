PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

