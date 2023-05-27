Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

WTRG stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

