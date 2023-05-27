Qtum (QTUM) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00009735 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $272.11 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.56 or 0.06847230 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,672,705 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

