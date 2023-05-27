Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

