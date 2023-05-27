Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.58. 4,449,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,479. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

