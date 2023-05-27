Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2,785.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 223,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

