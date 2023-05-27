Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

