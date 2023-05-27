Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

