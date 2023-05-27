Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in May

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF stock remained flat at $20.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTBBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.25) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

