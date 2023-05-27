Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.81 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and $2.63 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,185,098 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

