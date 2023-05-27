Raymond James Cuts Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Price Target to $8.00

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Loop Industries stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 10.16. Loop Industries has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

