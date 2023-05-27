ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $3,971.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00327919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

