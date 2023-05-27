Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,860 ($35.57) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $30.69. 616,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

