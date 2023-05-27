Reviewing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 7.36 $40.90 million ($0.20) -90.10

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Charter Hall Group and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust -7.88% -1.41% -0.77%

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

