Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Trading Up 17.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
About Rise Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.