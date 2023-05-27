Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

