Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 107,145 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 107,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,095,021.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,666,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 41,112 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $425,098.08.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,083,168.90.

On Friday, May 19th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $894,115.89.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $601,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

HireRight Trading Up 1.8 %

HRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,835. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.