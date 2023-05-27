Robert W. Baird Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

