Robert W. Baird Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

