Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after acquiring an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

