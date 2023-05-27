Round Hill Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after buying an additional 13,033,873 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 3,001,427 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 1,038,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 2,583,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.