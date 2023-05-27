Round Hill Asset Management Has $4.58 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

