Round Hill Asset Management Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 0.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $134.22. 454,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,893. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $186.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

