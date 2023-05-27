Royal Bank of Canada Lowers abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:ASLI opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.94) on Tuesday. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £312.01 million, a P/E ratio of 630.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £13,825 ($17,195.27). 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

