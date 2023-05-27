Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,628 shares traded.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
