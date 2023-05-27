Sachem Head Capital Management LP Makes New $59.21 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 866,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,208,000. Okta accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $38,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,439. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.