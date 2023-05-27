Sachem Head Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,790,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,350,000. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 1,611,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Stock Up 1.5 %
RCM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 1,243,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,284. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
