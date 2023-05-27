Sachem Head Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070,000 shares during the period. Momentive Global accounts for 0.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Momentive Global worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Momentive Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $114,088.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Momentive Global news, CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $114,088.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,238 shares of company stock worth $1,155,128 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV remained flat at $9.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

