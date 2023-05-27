Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.82 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Safe has a total market cap of $142.18 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00025510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039452 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.54945086 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

