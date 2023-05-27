Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Bank of America

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

