Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.