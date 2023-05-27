Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. 6,933,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,578. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

