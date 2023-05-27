Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RITM shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $8.17 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

