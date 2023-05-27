Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.05%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.