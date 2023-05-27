Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

Shares of SLLDY stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.13.

Sanlam Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sanlam’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

