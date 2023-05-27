Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00014898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

