Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SAR opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $325.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 132.06%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

