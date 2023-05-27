SATS (OTC:SPASF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.06 and last traded at 2.06. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.04.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SATS in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.03.

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

