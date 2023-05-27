SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,014.7 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $14.58 during midday trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.
About SBM Offshore
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.