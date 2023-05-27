SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,014.7 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $14.58 during midday trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

