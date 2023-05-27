Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 389.4% in May

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 389.4% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

