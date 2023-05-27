Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 389.4% in May

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 389.4% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Scandium International Mining
