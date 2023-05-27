Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,161,943 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of ASE Technology worth $50,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

