Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 89,830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

