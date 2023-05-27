Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.79 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272,134 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

