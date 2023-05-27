Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.44 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,522 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $205.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.88 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.