Schroder Investment Management Group Has $52.03 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.49% of Equitable worth $52,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Equitable by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 574,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 182,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 758,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

