Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $37.58 Million in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 846,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,580,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

