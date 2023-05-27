Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.00% of United Community Banks worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

