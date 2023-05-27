Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 389,642 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,642 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.85% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,747,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $47.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

