Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $356.21 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

