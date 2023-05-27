Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 255,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.