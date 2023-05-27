SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SCIA remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

