Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,881,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,105,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Trading Up 23.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.29.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

