Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lessened its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,977,500 shares during the period. LSB Industries accounts for 2.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 2.04% of LSB Industries worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 766,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $721.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

